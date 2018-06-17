Steve Albini is known in a lot of roles: band member of Big Black and Shellac, owner of Chicago’s infamous Electrical Audio studio, and legendary audio engineer behind albums like Nirvana’s In Utero, Superchunk’s Incidental Music 1991-95, Pixies’ Surfer Rosa, and more, among other roles. But the titan of counterculture apparently has another, less-publicized skill moonlighting as a world champion poker player.

Last night, Albini won a World Series of Poker gold bracelet in the organization’s Seven Card Stud championship, beating out over 310 other players and winning $105,629 in the process. In true Albini fashion, he won the event while wearing a Cocaine Piss T-shirt, later describing his victory as more about endurance than any real skill. “I am ecstatic that a player as mediocre as me can outlast all of these better players and end up with a bracelet,” he said of his win. “There’s still hope for everybody!”