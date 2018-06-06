serpentwithfeet – “seedless”

There are many, many great albums coming out later this week, and one of those albums is soil, the full-length debut from serpentwithfeet. The Baltimore-born R&B experimenter serpentwithfeet started out singing gospel music in church, and his music is almost a secular version of gospel—devotional music about the transcendence that can come from two people coming together.

We’ve already shared the dazzling videos for the early singles “bless ur heart” and “cherubim.” Today, serpentwithfeet has also shared “seedless,” a song about trying to stave off heartbreak and giving yourself completely over to another person. Serpentwithfeet co-produced the song with Clams Casino, and it’s a little more built on throb and rupture than his often-liquid music. It also finds serpentwithfeet, in parts, sounding a bit like seductive-mode Prince. Check it out below.

Soil is out June 8 on Secretly Canadian/Tri Angle Records.

This post originally appeared on Stereogum.