serpentwithfeet Announces Debut Album soil, Releases “bless ur heart”
Today, rising R&B artist serpentwithfeet announced his solo debut album, soil, and released the music video for its lead single “bless ur heart.” serpentwithfeet made his industry debut in 2016 with his blisters EP — its titular single was one of our favorite songs of the year — and covered Beyoncé‘s “Love Drought” on Radio 1.
The video for “bless ur heart” finds the avid toy collector with dolls and stuffed animals in an ornate hall. The release of “bless ur heart” comes months ahead of the June 9 release of soil. He told the Fader that he worked with Vince Staples and A$AP Rocky collaborator Clams Casino and Adele and Rihanna producer Paul Epworth on the album. Find the music video for “bless ur heart” and the track listing for soil below.
01 whisper
02 messy
03 wrong tree
04 fragrant
05 mourning song
06 cherubim
07 seedless
08 invoice
09 waft
10 slow syrup
11 bless ur heart