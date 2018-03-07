serpentwithfeet Announces Debut Album soil, Releases “bless ur heart”

Today, rising R&B artist serpentwithfeet announced his solo debut album, soil, and released the music video for its lead single “bless ur heart.” serpentwithfeet made his industry debut in 2016 with his blisters EP — its titular single was one of our favorite songs of the year — and covered Beyoncé‘s “Love Drought” on Radio 1.

The video for “bless ur heart” finds the avid toy collector with dolls and stuffed animals in an ornate hall. The release of “bless ur heart” comes months ahead of the June 9 release of soil. He told the Fader that he worked with Vince Staples and A$AP Rocky collaborator Clams Casino and Adele and Rihanna producer Paul Epworth on the album. Find the music video for “bless ur heart” and the track listing for soil below.

01 whisper

02 messy

03 wrong tree

04 fragrant

05 mourning song

06 cherubim

07 seedless

08 invoice

09 waft

10 slow syrup

11 bless ur heart