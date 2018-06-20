Pusha T has released a new version of his previously-released Spotify-only video for his Kanye-West-produced Daytona single “If You Know You Know.” Shomi Patwary’s clip expands the vantage and storyline of the vertically-aligned Spotify video, which centers around a confrontation between the rapper and an antagonistic cop who pulls him over. There’s footage of Pusha driving through the desert, and several more cops in the mix than in the previous video. Watch the clip below.