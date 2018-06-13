Video: Pusha T – “If You Know You Know”

Pusha T has released a new video for “If You Know You Know” from his Kanye-West-produced Daytona album of last month. The grainy, Spotify-only clip is shot in portrait mode, and features Pusha in a roadside standoff with a glock-toting cop. The former Clipse rapper and G.O.O.D. Music head recently performed the song on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Pusha also features on Kanye and Kid Cudi’s new collaborative album Kids See Ghosts, and, last week, declared that his recent beef with Drake was over. Read our review of Daytona here, and watch the “If You Know You Know” video here.