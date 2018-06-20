Mike Shinoda visited the Tonight Show last night to perform “Crossing a Line,” a song from his new solo full-length Post Traumatic, an album dedicated in part to Shinoda’s efforts to heal from the death of his Linkin Park bandmate and good friend Chester Bennington. His Tonight Show appearance marks Shinoda’s solo TV debut; joined by the Roots, Shinoda performed keyboard, guitar, and lead vocals in a shirt bearing the legend “STAY INFORMED.”

Sharing his unvarnished feelings through music has been an important outlet for Shinoda in the months since Bennington’s death. “I was thinking, ‘Yeah, this isn’t the career move that I would have chosen to make, and at the same time, here we are,'” he recently told Rolling Stone. “I’ll make the most of it. It’s taking me somewhere; I don’t know where it’s going, but I’m willing to follow it.”

Post Traumatic is out now, following up an earlier solo EP by the same title. Shinoda performs in New York tonight, and he has a number of U.S. and international tour dates scheduled throughout the summer. Watch Mike Shinoda and the Roots perform “Crossing a Line” below.