News \

Migos, Lil Uzi Vert, Chance the Rapper, and More Recreate Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter III Album Art for 10th Anniversary

migos-lil-uzi-vert-chance-the-rapper-recreate-lil-waynes-tha-carter-iii-10th-anniversary-album-art
CREDIT: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for EIF

Today is the 10th anniversary of of Lil Wayne’s multiplatinum album Tha Carter III and to mark the occasion, Migos, Lil Uzi Vert, Chance the Rapper, Ty Dolla $ign, YG, Young M.A., and more have helped recreate the album’s infamous cover art with their own baby photos. Each image is paired with a quote from the rapper on what Wayne’s classic album means to them. Check out the images below, and revisit our original review of Weezy’s 2008 album.

Rob Arcand
Tags: Chance the Rapper, lil uzi vert, lil wayne, Migos, Ty Dolla $ign, YG, Young M.A