Migos, Lil Uzi Vert, Chance the Rapper, and More Recreate Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter III Album Art for 10th Anniversary
Today is the 10th anniversary of of Lil Wayne’s multiplatinum album Tha Carter III and to mark the occasion, Migos, Lil Uzi Vert, Chance the Rapper, Ty Dolla $ign, YG, Young M.A., and more have helped recreate the album’s infamous cover art with their own baby photos. Each image is paired with a quote from the rapper on what Wayne’s classic album means to them. Check out the images below, and revisit our original review of Weezy’s 2008 album.
“Lil Wayne showed me to never give up at what you do best and/or what you want to do. Be you and never let someone tell you different, if it feels right it’s not wrong. He lyrically painted a picture that was captivating and created a sense of determination thru his music. Work is hard sometimes but remember the next man is out there working hard to get your spot. When you never stop working, the hard part goes away!” – @yrntakeoff #ThaCarterIIIAnniversary
“Tha Carter III selling a million first week set the bar for rappers that looked like me. It showed me what a real underground following can do. He built his fans one by one and made the whole world respect him. First rapper of our generation to make pop money without going pop.” – @yg #ThaCarterIIIAnniversary