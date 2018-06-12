Let’s Eat Grandma have released “Ava” the fourth single off their newest album, I’m All Ears, which is due June 29th from Transgressive Records. The track is a departure from its predecessors – simple piano keys and tepid rain the only cushion for Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth’s sweet and youthful voice.

However it’s minimalism doesn’t feel empty. The contrast to the bright, synth soaked SOPHIE produced singles “Hot Pink” and “Falling into Me” make the song’s mental health issues starker and more important. Take a listen to the song below.