The Aberdeen Museum of History in Washington state suffered a massive fire on Saturday morning which destroyed large portions of the armory building in which it was housed. The main floors of the museum, which is located near the Kurt Cobain Landing memorial, featured an exhibit which included some of the late Nirvana frontman’s visual art. Aberdeen was Cobain’s hometown. His bandmate Krist Novoselic, who attended Aberdeen High School with Cobain, shared images of the fire on Twitter on Saturday. According a report in the Washington state paper The Daily World, recovery processes are ongoing at the armory building. See images of the fire and the lost art below via Billboard.

Sad to hear about the fire at the Aberdeen Museum of History. Here are a couple pics of the Kurt Cobain Exhibit and one of the old Stewart Field (Aberdeen HS stadium) sign I took when I was down there last September. Horrible loss for the community. pic.twitter.com/rsRliBPbmA — Ryland Spencer™ (@RylandSpencer) June 11, 2018