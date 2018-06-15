R&B singer Jacquees has been churning out some of the genre’s best music over the last several years, highlighted by his minor classic mixtape Mood, released in 2016, and “At the Club,” the bubbly collaboration with Dej Loaf that scraped the charts earlier this year. But today brings his first proper full-length album, 4275, an 18-song debut of airy, laid-back ballads with features from Young Thug, Chris Brown, Trey Songz, Jagged Edge, and Dej, his frequent studio partner.

4275 is also comes on the heels of This Time I’m Serious, a six-song EP made with longtime producer Nash B. that was hastily and confusingly released earlier this year. That contained a song with T-Pain, “Rodeo,” that is one of the best under-the-radar songs of the year, recalling mid-2000s radio classics by artists like Pretty Ricky and Juvenile, who Jacquees slots next to easily.

Listen to 4275 below