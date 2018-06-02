News \
Watch the 2018 Governors Ball Livestream
Governors Ball kicked off last night at New York City’s Randall’s Island Park with a headlining set from Yeah Yeah Yeahs, but if you weren’t lucky enough to snag tickets to this year’s fest, you still have two days of events available via livestream! Later this weekend, performances from Travis Scott, Silk City, Japandroids, 2 Chains, CHVRCHES, Dirty Projectors, Kelela, and more will be broadcast live online here. Catch all the action starting at 4:45PM EST both today and tomorrow.
4:45. be there. https://t.co/JWRzSi6NER 😉@directvnow #govballnyc pic.twitter.com/wJk8qyuM2Z
— The Governors Ball (@GovBallNYC) June 2, 2018