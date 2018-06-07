Gorillaz headlined Germany’s Rock AM Ring Festival this past weekend and performed six new tracks off their upcoming album, The Now Now. They played previously released tracks, “Humility” and “Lake Zurich” and debuted “Tranz,” “The Souk Eye,” “Magic City,” and “Sorcererz.”

Their newest album is set to be released June 29th with a light hand on celebrity cameos compared to last year’s, Humanz. Snoop Dogg making an appearance on “Hollywood” and famed jazz guitarist George Benson on “Humility,” which premiered with an accompanying visual of Jack Black playing guitar on Venice Beach with co-founder Jamie Hewlett’s animations trailing around him.

Albarn recently told Zane Lowe we can expect him on more vocal duties this time around. “It’s pretty much just me singing, very sort of in the world of 2-D but kind of come out and he’s singing very expressively. I feel really good about it. I feel really really good about it.” Take a look at the four songs below and watch their live set here.