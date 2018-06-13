DC rapper GoldLink debuts a new single today, the Miguel-assisted “Got Friends,” a warped, lusty party song dedicated to hanging out with women (and their friends). “Got Friends” is smooth but super upbeat, and acts as a showcase for both men’s desires and reckless abandon.

The single marks GoldLink’s first new song since the 2017 album At What Cost, but there’s no indication yet of whether there’s a new album on the way, too. GoldLink also appears on the most recent Christina Aguilera single, “Like I Do,” from her forthcoming album Liberation. Listen to the song below.