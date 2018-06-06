Josh Tillman released his fourth album as Father John Misty, God’s Favorite Customer, this past Friday. Today, he’s released a short clip featuring footage from the making of the record. In the video, Tillman pores over a notebook or a laptop, recording vocal, guitar, synth, drum, and tambourine tracks for God’s Favorite Customer cuts like “Hangout at the Gallows,” “Please Don’t Die,” and “Mr. Tillman.” Periodically, he plays around with a toy skull. It was also revealed today that Tillman would be unveiling a new song written for the action-thriller film Hotel Artemis on its release date this Friday. He also makes a cameo appearance in the movie. Watch the mini-doc about the making of GFC below.