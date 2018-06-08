Chino Moreno – “Brief Exchange”

Chino Moreno of Deftones has put out a new song inspired by DC Comics’ DARK NIGHTS: METAL. Co-produced by Mike Elizondo (who’s worked with everyone from Muse to Ed Sheeran, and produced a cover of “Come Together” for DC’s Justice League movie) and Tyler Bates (of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy), the song marks Chino’s second collaboration with DC after “The Years” for Arkham City: The Album in 2011. DC also did a collaboration with Mastodon drummer Brann Dailor last month, called “Red Death.”

“Red Death” and “Brief Exchange” appear to be part of a larger project produced by Elizondo and Bates, per a press release sent out last year.

Listen to the dark, dramatic song below.