blocboy jb - "mamacita" video

BlocBoy JB has released a new video for the Simi-mixtape cut “Mamacita.” The brief but wonderful video features BlocBoy JB being the life of the party, hitting his patented dance moves (particularly his shoot dance) and partying along with Mariachi dancers, kids, and various women. He also makes some time for a game of dominoes in the midst of all the excitement. It’s a fun, engaging video that showcases JB’s charm and gleeful nature —making sure everyone around him is always having a good time. “Mamacita” is the latest song from BlocBoy JB’s great tape Simi to get the video treatment, along with the Drake-featured record “Look Alive.” Watch the video below.