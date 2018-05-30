Vampire Weekend’s New Album Is “94.5%” Done

Vampire Weekend told fans in an Instagram comment that their album is “94.5%” done. The comment comes after the band announced concerts in Ojai, their first full-sets in four years, telling fans “it’s probably worth catching both.” They recently made their return to Instagram after five years and marked a new era changing their profile pictures on Facebook and Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BjaMXlsAnqt/?taken-by=vampireweekend

The new album follows 2013’s, Modern Vampires of the City, and will be their first without founding member Rostam Batmanglij. In a post on his personal account last year, Ezra Koenig released the working title of their upcoming album, Mitsubishi Macchiato, and said “it’s a lil more springtime than the last one. guitar’s not dead. there are songs (currently) called “Conversation” & “Flower Moon.”

More recently the group made a surprise appearance in LA last month for the show, Running Late, hosted by HQ Trivia’s Scott Rogowsky. Koening was initially set to be a guest but brought out the rest of the band to play “Unbelievers,” off of Modern Vampires of the City, and “Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa,” from their self-titled 2008 debut.