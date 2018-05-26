After 5 years of inactivity, Vampire Weekend have returned to Instagram with a number of new photos. With images of a broken TV, a plush sweater, and the stickered rear window of a car, the cryptic images don’t give much indication of what’s to come from the New York band. On his personal account, frontman Ezra Koenig posted a photo of himself in what appears to be a surgical mask with the caption “Follow @vampireweekend.” Earlier this year, the band announced their first show since 2014 and are rumored to have a new album on the way. Check out their recent Instagram updates below.

