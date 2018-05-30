Trevor Powers, the musician formerly known as Youth Lagoon, has announced a new album under his given name. Mulberry Violence arrives August 17 from Powers’s own new label, Baby Halo. Today’s announcement follows the release of single “Playwright” earlier this month, and it comes with two new songs, “Ache” and “Plaster Saint.” The album’s exact track list is still under wraps, but includes 10 songs total.

In a release, Powers explained he began working on Mulberry Violence while traveling after dissolving Youth Lagoon. The album was recorded at Sonic Ranch in Tornillo, Texas and mixed by Stuart White, who’s previously engineered vocals for Beyoncé. Powers also cites three 20th-century visual artists with inspiring his “social and spiritual themes”: Francis Bacon, Sister Gertrude Morgan, and Harry Clarke, who when taken together suggest an interest in religious imagery, vibrant color, the grotesque, and the process of craftsmanship.

Listen to “Ache” and “Plaster Saint” below, especially if your idea of experimental pop sounds like Black Moth Super Rainbow or Oneohtrix Point Never’s new material. See the cover artwork for Mulberry Violence and Trevor Powers’s upcoming tour dates in the U.S. and Europe below.



Trever Powers 2018 tour dates

September 26 — Boise, ID @ Neurolux

September 27 — Seattle, WA @ Barbosa

September 28 — Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore

September 29 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

October 1 — San Francisco, CA @ Independent

October 3 — Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

October 5 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro

October 6 — Denver, CO @ Lost Lake

October 8 — Kansas City, MO @ Encore

October 9 — Omaha, NE @ The Slowdown

October 11 — Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

October 12 — Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

October 13 — Detroit, MI @ DIME

October 14 — Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

October 16 — Boston, MA @ Great Scott

October 17 — New York, NY @ National Sawdust

October 18 — Philadelphia, PA @ Boot and Saddle

October 19 — Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

October 30 — London, UK @ Electrowerkz

November 1 — Amsterdam, NL @ Cinetol

November 3 — Hamburg, DE @ Häkchen

November 4 — Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club