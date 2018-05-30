New Music \
Trevor Powers Announces New Album Mulberry Violence and Tour Dates
Trevor Powers, the musician formerly known as Youth Lagoon, has announced a new album under his given name. Mulberry Violence arrives August 17 from Powers’s own new label, Baby Halo. Today’s announcement follows the release of single “Playwright” earlier this month, and it comes with two new songs, “Ache” and “Plaster Saint.” The album’s exact track list is still under wraps, but includes 10 songs total.
In a release, Powers explained he began working on Mulberry Violence while traveling after dissolving Youth Lagoon. The album was recorded at Sonic Ranch in Tornillo, Texas and mixed by Stuart White, who’s previously engineered vocals for Beyoncé. Powers also cites three 20th-century visual artists with inspiring his “social and spiritual themes”: Francis Bacon, Sister Gertrude Morgan, and Harry Clarke, who when taken together suggest an interest in religious imagery, vibrant color, the grotesque, and the process of craftsmanship.
Listen to “Ache” and “Plaster Saint” below, especially if your idea of experimental pop sounds like Black Moth Super Rainbow or Oneohtrix Point Never’s new material. See the cover artwork for Mulberry Violence and Trevor Powers’s upcoming tour dates in the U.S. and Europe below.
Trever Powers 2018 tour dates
September 26 — Boise, ID @ Neurolux
September 27 — Seattle, WA @ Barbosa
September 28 — Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore
September 29 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
October 1 — San Francisco, CA @ Independent
October 3 — Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
October 5 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro
October 6 — Denver, CO @ Lost Lake
October 8 — Kansas City, MO @ Encore
October 9 — Omaha, NE @ The Slowdown
October 11 — Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
October 12 — Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
October 13 — Detroit, MI @ DIME
October 14 — Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
October 16 — Boston, MA @ Great Scott
October 17 — New York, NY @ National Sawdust
October 18 — Philadelphia, PA @ Boot and Saddle
October 19 — Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall
October 30 — London, UK @ Electrowerkz
November 1 — Amsterdam, NL @ Cinetol
November 3 — Hamburg, DE @ Häkchen
November 4 — Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club