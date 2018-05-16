After a year on hiatus, Treasure Island Music Festival is returning in a new location, trading San Francisco Bay for Middle Harbor Shoreline Park in Oakland, California, and they’re bringing a small but diverse list of artists with them. The 2018 lineup includes Tame Impala, A$AP Rocky, Courtney Barnett, Diplo and Mark Ronson’s new collab Silk City, Pusha T, Lord Huron, Sharon Van Etten, Santigold, Soccer Mommy, and more.

Treasure Island is known for not having overlapping sets—one big advantage of a relatively small lineup. Tickets will be on sale via the festival’s website this Friday (May 18) at noon. Check out the full lineup on the poster below.