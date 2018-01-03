Diplo and Mark Ronson Have a New Project Called Silk City

The newly announced 2018 Governors Ball Festival lineup includes a new act from Diplo and Mark Ronson called Silk City. It appears the pair lifted the name from the Silk City diner in Philadelphia, where Diplo performed as a DJ early in his career (he also once claimed he’d been banned from the club after breaking a bouncer’s leg).

As yet there are no further details about the collaboration, but as Pitchfork points out, Diplo apparently talked about it in a GQ interview last summer. “Actually, me and Mark are doing a collab album,” Diplo was quoted as saying. “You know the album I did with Skrillex, Jack Ü? Me and Mark are trying to do something with disco music. … It’s something we talked about over the last year. Jack Ü was awesome, but it was very young. I want to do something that feels more my age. I feel like me and Mark can do something more sophisticated.”

At last year’s Governors Ball, Ronson performed a DJ set alongside Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, debuting new music featuring SZA from a collaborative album that’s reportedly still in the works. Diplo’s Major Lazer project last performed at Governors Ball in 2012.