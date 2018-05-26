The Weeknd Announces New “Creative Incubator” for Toronto Artists

The Weeknd has announced a new “creative and digital incubator” for up-and-coming Toronto artists called HXOUSE. Abel Tesfaye co-founded the project with creative consultant La Mar Taylor and entertainment marketer Ahmed Ismail. The project aims to provide “tools, contacts, funds, and freedoms” for emerging artists to help “activate their own talents and translate them into sustainable skills,” according to a press release. The project will open in downtown Toronto this fall in partnership with Artscape. For more details, check out HXOUSE online here.

