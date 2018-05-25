Nicky Jam – “Live It Up” ft. Will Smith, Era Istrefi, and Diplo

Nicky Jam’s “Live It Up” is the official song for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia. Produced by Diplo, the track features guest verses from Will Smith and Albanian vocalist Era Istrefi and was announced earlier this month. The reggaeton track gets a true international treatment with rapping from Smith and a lush, melodic verse from Istrefi. Diplo also recently released a new song with Mark Ronson as part of their Silk City duo. Check out “Live It Up” below.