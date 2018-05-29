Legendary hip-hop producer DJ Premier has released a remix of J. Cole’s polarizing KOD track “1985,” a song noted for its jabs at young rappers in the “Soundcloud” or “mumble rap” vein. The new version of the song is titled the “DJ Premier 1966 Remix,” and invests Cole’s originally spare track with a denser and dustier layering of samples, including a prominent horn fanfare. There’s also a coda featuring Premier doing some of his trademark virtuosic scratching.

Cole recently spoke to Lil Pump, generally believed to be one of the focuses of Cole’s disses in “1985,” for an hour-long video interview. “It was like two years, I seen one of the ‘Freshman Freestyles.’ And I was like sad. Like, I was like ‘Damn, this shit really over,’” Cole told Pump in the interview. “I know now that I was wrong. All I was doing was being afraid that the thing that I fell in love with was no longer relevant or respected. In that moment, it brought fear.” Listen to Premier’s remix of “1985” below.