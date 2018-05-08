News \
Watch Father John Misty Perform “Mr. Tillman” on Fallon
Father John Misty was the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night, where he performed “Mr. Tillman,” one of the singles from his upcoming album God’s Favorite Customer (out June 1). Backed by a small band and members of the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus, Misty strode around stage sans guitar, casually putting across the song’s conversational, loosely narrative lyrics. FJM has also released the singles “Just Dumb Enough to Try” and “Disappointing Diamonds Are the Rarest of Them All” from the album, and will be embarking on a world tour promoting God’s Favorite Customer later this month. Watch his Fallon performance below.