Just a year and a half after the release of last January’s Pure Comedy, the always interesting Father John Misty will unveil his new album, titled God’s Favorite Customer. Per an iTunes New Zealand listing, as spotted by Pitchfork, the record is out June 1 on Sub Pop. It will contain the single “Mr. Tillman,” which dropped back in February. Misty said back in September that he had the record nearly finished.

Last year was quite an eventful one for Misty, who—deep breath–got wrapped up in Pizzagate nonsense, wrote a song about James Comey being fired, eulogized the Chuck E. Cheese animatronic band, defended LCD Soundystem’s new music, got into a feud with Ryan Adams, and generally spent a lot of time thinking about, and interacting with, the press.

The God’s Favorite Customer tracklist and album cover are below:

1. Hangout at the Gallows

2. Mr. Tillman

3. Just Dumb Enough to Try

4. Date Night

5. Please Don’t Die

6. The Palace

7. Disappointing Diamonds Are the Rarest of Them All

8. God’s Favorite Customer

9. The Songwriter

10. We’re Only People (And There’s Not Much Anyone Can Do About That)