Dave Matthews Band are back with a new single entitled “Samurai Cop (Oh Joy Begin).” Meditative and sprawling, the anthemic new track from the jam band is fitting for a new generation of dads and aspiring dads. “Samurai Cop” is the lead single for DMB’s upcoming album Come Tomorrow, the band’s ninth and their first since 2012’s Away From The World. The album will be out June 8. Listen to the new single below.