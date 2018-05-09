Pop megastar Christina Aguilera has announced a new US tour, her first since 2008. The tour starts this fall on September, 25th in Hollywood, Florida, before going around the country and making stops in New York City, Chicago, Boston, Oakland, Las Vegas and more. The new tour follows Aguilera’s recently announced new album Liberation, her first since 2012’s Lotus.

Along with the album announcement came a video for the first single “Accelerate,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chainz and co-produced by Kanye West. Aguilera is debuting her next single “Fall in Line,” a duet with Demi Lovato, at the Billboard Music Awards on May 20th. Tickets are on sale to the general public starting Friday, May 18th at 10am EST at LiveNation, but pre-sale tickets will be available on May 14th for qualified participants. Liberation will be available on June 15th. Below you can find the full tour schedule.

CHRISTINA AGUILERA TOUR DATES:

September 25 – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hollywood, Florida

September 28 – Mark G. Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Atlantic City, New Jersey

September 30 – The Theater at MGM National Harbor – Washington, D.C.

October 3 – Radio City Music Hall – New York City

October 4 – Radio City Music Hall – New York City

October 6 – Mohegan Sun Arena – Uncasville, Connecticut

October 8 – Boch Center Wang Theatre – Boston

October 11 – Casino Rama Resort – Orillia, Ontario

October 13 – Fox Theatre Detroit – Detroit

October 16 – The Chicago Theatre – Chicago

October 17 – The Chicago Theatre – Chicago

October 19 – Pepsi Center – Denver

October 22 – Paramount Theatre – Oakland, California

October 24 – Fantasy Springs Resort Casino – Indio, California

October 26 – Greek Theatre – Los Angeles

October 27 – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace – Las Vegas

October 29 – Comerica Theatre – Phoenix

November 1 – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land – Sugar Land, Texas

November 3 – WinStar World Casino and Resort – Thackerville, Oklahoma

November 4 – Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort – Tulsa, Oklahoma

November 6 – Peabody Opera House – St. Louis

November 9 – Saenger Theatre – New Orleans

November 11 – Fox Theatre Atlanta – Atlanta

November 13 – The Mahaffey Theatre – St. Petersburg, Florida