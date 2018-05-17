Beach House performed “Drunk in L.A.,” a track from their brand-new album 7, on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night, while bathed in an animated projection of blinking eyes and enwreathed in fog. The song is dominated by breathy synth pads and a heavy sampled loop. The performance, which culminates in a swirling guitar solo from Alex Scally, evidences how naturally Beach House is handling the material from their ambitious and experimentally-minded new album live. Read our review of 7 here, and watch the band’s Kimmel performance below.