Alice In Chains have released “The One You Know,” their first new song in five years. The track is a heavy rocking, impenetrable single that evokes a nightmarish quality. It’s no wonder the Adam Mason-directed video sees the band covered in a red light for much of the clip. “The One You Know” is the first single to be released from the next, currently-untitled Alice In Chains album. It will be the follow up to 2013’s The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here. Alice In Chains is currently on a summer tour around the globe. Watch the new video below.