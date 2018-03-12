Alice in Chains Announce Summer Tour Dates

Alice in Chains have announced a second leg of their 2018 tour. The second leg kicks off on August 22 in Vancouver, following an earlier North American leg plus international spring and summer gigs that will bring the band to Europe and Israel.

Alice in Chains are currently wrapping up recording of a new studio album, their first since 2013’s The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here. The band worked alongside Nick Raskulinecz, who produced both The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here and 2009’s Black Gives Way To Blue. The yet-to-be-named album is slated for release later this year.

Find the full list of Alice in Chains’ 2018 tour dates below. Tickets for the second leg go on sale this Friday on the band’s official site.

April 28: Boston, MA – House of Blues

April 30: Syracuse, NY – Landmark Theatre

May 1: Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

May 3: Washington DC – Anthem

May 4: Charlotte, NC – Carolina Rebellion

May 5: Virginia Beach – WNOR Lunatic Luau

May 7: New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom

May 8: New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom

May 10: Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

May 12: St. Louis, MO – Pointfest

May 13: Somerset, WI – Northern Invasion

May 15: Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

May 16: South Bend, IN – Morris Performing Arts Center

May 18: Columbus, OH – Rock on the Range

May 19: Philadelphia, PA – WMMR BBQ / BB&T Pavilion

June 16: Leeds, UK – O2 Academy

June 17: London, UK – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

June 20: Stockholm, Sweden – Grona Lund

June 21: Halden, Norway – Tons of Rock Festival

June 22: Copenhagen, Denmark – Copenhell

June 24: Clisson, France – Hellfest

June 25: Zagreb, Croatia – INmusic Festival

June 28: Padua, Italy – Sherwood

June 30: Bezirk-Landstrasse, Austria – Arena Open Air Wien

July 1: Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Park

July 3: Berlin, Germany – Huxley’s Neue Welt

July 4: Cologne, Germany – Live Music Hall

July 8: Belford, France – Les Eurockeennes 30

July 10: Milan, Italy – Ippodromo Snai San Siro

July 13: Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival

July 14: Lisboa, Portugal – NOS Alive

July 17: Tel Aviv, Israel – Caesarea

July 18: Tel Aviv, Israel – Caesarea

Aug. 22: Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Aug. 28: Paso Robles, CA – Vino Robles Amp

Aug. 29: Los Angeles, CA – Palladium

Aug. 31: Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium

Sept. 1: Las Vegas, NV – The Pearl

Sept. 3: Tucson, AZ – Tucson Music Hall

Sept. 4: El Paso, TX – Abraham Chavez Theatre

Sept. 6: Austin, TX – ACL Live

Sept. 7: Houston, TX – Revention Music Center

Sept. 8: Dallas, TX – Pavilion @ Toyota Music Factory

Sept. 10: Tulsa, OK – Brady Theatre

Sept. 11: Kansas City, MO – Midland Theatre

Sept. 13: Denver, CO – Fillmore

Sept. 15: Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre