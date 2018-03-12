News \
Alice in Chains Announce Summer Tour Dates
Alice in Chains have announced a second leg of their 2018 tour. The second leg kicks off on August 22 in Vancouver, following an earlier North American leg plus international spring and summer gigs that will bring the band to Europe and Israel.
Alice in Chains are currently wrapping up recording of a new studio album, their first since 2013’s The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here. The band worked alongside Nick Raskulinecz, who produced both The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here and 2009’s Black Gives Way To Blue. The yet-to-be-named album is slated for release later this year.
Find the full list of Alice in Chains’ 2018 tour dates below. Tickets for the second leg go on sale this Friday on the band’s official site.
April 28: Boston, MA – House of Blues
April 30: Syracuse, NY – Landmark Theatre
May 1: Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
May 3: Washington DC – Anthem
May 4: Charlotte, NC – Carolina Rebellion
May 5: Virginia Beach – WNOR Lunatic Luau
May 7: New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom
May 8: New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom
May 10: Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
May 12: St. Louis, MO – Pointfest
May 13: Somerset, WI – Northern Invasion
May 15: Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
May 16: South Bend, IN – Morris Performing Arts Center
May 18: Columbus, OH – Rock on the Range
May 19: Philadelphia, PA – WMMR BBQ / BB&T Pavilion
June 16: Leeds, UK – O2 Academy
June 17: London, UK – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
June 20: Stockholm, Sweden – Grona Lund
June 21: Halden, Norway – Tons of Rock Festival
June 22: Copenhagen, Denmark – Copenhell
June 24: Clisson, France – Hellfest
June 25: Zagreb, Croatia – INmusic Festival
June 28: Padua, Italy – Sherwood
June 30: Bezirk-Landstrasse, Austria – Arena Open Air Wien
July 1: Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Park
July 3: Berlin, Germany – Huxley’s Neue Welt
July 4: Cologne, Germany – Live Music Hall
July 8: Belford, France – Les Eurockeennes 30
July 10: Milan, Italy – Ippodromo Snai San Siro
July 13: Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival
July 14: Lisboa, Portugal – NOS Alive
July 17: Tel Aviv, Israel – Caesarea
July 18: Tel Aviv, Israel – Caesarea
Aug. 22: Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Aug. 28: Paso Robles, CA – Vino Robles Amp
Aug. 29: Los Angeles, CA – Palladium
Aug. 31: Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium
Sept. 1: Las Vegas, NV – The Pearl
Sept. 3: Tucson, AZ – Tucson Music Hall
Sept. 4: El Paso, TX – Abraham Chavez Theatre
Sept. 6: Austin, TX – ACL Live
Sept. 7: Houston, TX – Revention Music Center
Sept. 8: Dallas, TX – Pavilion @ Toyota Music Factory
Sept. 10: Tulsa, OK – Brady Theatre
Sept. 11: Kansas City, MO – Midland Theatre
Sept. 13: Denver, CO – Fillmore
Sept. 15: Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre