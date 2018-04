Valee, recent G.O.O.D. Music signee and one of the most exciting new voices in rap, has a new video for “Skinny,” one of the tracks off his debut EP for the label, GOOD Job, You Found Me, which was released back in March. Like all of his songs, “Skinny” is brief but stuffed with imagery and fresh flows; the video was directed by fellow Chicago native and current go-to video director Cole Bennett.

Watch it below.