Time released its annual list of the “100 Most Influential People” on Thursday. Among the collection of tech giants (Elon Musk), billionaires (Jeff Bezos), and activists (#MeToo founder Tarana Burke, the Parkland kids) is an impressive collection of artists. Each honoree is profiled by a marquee name, so Adele had the honor of gushing over Rihanna, breakout comedian Tiffany Haddish was blurbed by Oprah Winfrey, John Mayer wrote what basically amounts to a love letter to Shawn Mendes, and Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul wrote an ode to Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown. Other entries include Taraji P. Henson singing Cardi B’s praises, Cher expressing her admiration for Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, and Cyndi Lauper honoring Kesha. Also, Stephen Spielberg was granted the immense honor of blurbing award-winning actress/director/screenwriter Greta Gerwig.

President Trump is obviously among the list of leaders, but the most interesting thing about it is the person who opted to give the president a glowing endorsement. Texas senator and former political rival Ted Cruz endorsed Trump as “flash-bang grenade” in Time despite the awful things Trump said about his family and general character during the battle for the Republican presidential nomination.

“President Trump is doing what he was elected to do: disrupt the status quo,” Cruz wrote. “That scares the heck out of those who have controlled Washington for decades, but for millions of Americans, their confusion is great fun to watch.”

Ted, have some dignity.