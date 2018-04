Third Man Records Announces New Captain Beefheart Trout Mask Replica Reissue

Captain Beefheart and His Magic Band’s 1969 classic Trout Mask Replica is getting reissued in a new deluxe package by Third Man Records. Available through the label’s ongoing vault package subscription, the double-LP reissue comes in multicolored “fish scale” vinyl and includes the band’s “Pachucho Cadaver” 7″ single, a print of Jack White’s epitaph for Don Van Vliet, and an actual “replica trout mask.” Check it out below.