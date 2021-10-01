Third Man Records Details 50th Vault Package, The White Stripes – Live at the Detroit Institute of Arts

Jack White’s Third Man Records announced their 50th vault package, The White Stripes – Live At The Detroit Institute of Arts.

Documenting the band’s performance on November 2, 2001 in the museum’s Diego Rivera Court, the packages include a red and white 2-LP set featuring soundboard audio, a pro-shot DVD of the complete show, previously unseen images, and a custom gatefold jacket. Fans can sign up to subscribe to the vault package until midnight CT on October 31 via Third Man’s website.

“That was the best thing we’ve ever done. It was also the worst thing we’ve ever done,” they said in a statement.

Watch a trailer of the performance and check out the track list below.

The concert broke the Detroit Institute’s all-time single-day attendance record. Jack and Meg White played 33 tracks over two sets, including 14 covers of songs by Blind Willie McTell, Bob Dylan, Iggy Pop, MC5, Robert Johnson, Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton and others.

The White Stripes – Live At The Detroit Institute of Arts Track List:

1. Little Room

2. The Big Three Killed My Baby

3. Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground

4. Hotel Yorba

5. Lord, Send Me An Angel (Blind Willie McTell cover)

6. Astro

7. Jack the Ripper (Screaming Lord Sutch cover)

8. Death Letter (Son House cover)

9. One More Cup Of Coffee (Bob Dylan cover)

10. I’m Bored (Iggy Pop cover)

11. Omologato (The Gories cover)

12. Looking At You (MC5 cover)

13. We’re Going To Be Friends

14. Baby Blue (Gene Vincent cover)

15. Cannon / Grinnin’ In Your Face (Son House cover)

16. Boll Weevil (traditional)

17. Let’s Shake Hands

18. When I Hear My Name

19. Jolene (Dolly Parton cover)

20. You’re Pretty Good Looking (For A Girl)

21. Hello Operator

22. Stop Breaking Down (Robert Johnson cover)

23. Apple Blossom

24. Fell In Love With A Girl

25. I Fought Pirhanas

26. Let’s Build A Home

27. Goin’ Back To Memphis (Henry and June cover)

28. Do

29. Rated X (Loretta Lynn cover)

30. Expecting

31. I’m Finding It Harder To Be A Gentleman

32. Your Southern Can Is Mine (Blind Willie McTell cover)

33. Screwdriver