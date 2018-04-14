SZA Brings Out Kendrick Lamar, Isaiah Rashad, and More at Her Coachella Performance: Watch

Last night, SZA performed at Coachella and during her set, she brought out Kendrick Lamar to perform their Black Panther hit “All the Stars,” as well their collaborative Ctrl single “Doves In The Wind.” SZA later brought out Isaiah Rashad for their collab “Pretty Little Birds,” as well as Trippie Redd for his single “Dark Knight Dummo.” Watch a few clips of the performance below and catch the rest of this weekend’s performances on the Coachella livestream.

