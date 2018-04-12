Noel Gallagher is the latest guest on Lars Ulrich’s Beats 1 show It’s Electric, which is still a hilarious name for Lars Ulrich’s Apple radio show. The Oasis guitarist and songwriter and the Metallica drummer are middle-aged rich rock stars, and they play their parts extremely well in this interview.

Gallagher begins with some earnest talk about how freeing his solo career with High Flying Birds has been, while still avowing that Oasis songs “mean the world to [him].” Later, Lars praises Noel’s current live arrangement of “Wonderwall.” Then Gallagher complains about his wife not wanting him to turn an extra house on a property into a “creative space” because she had “never seen” him writing songs. He tells Lars that he explained to her that he wrote songs while watching TV when she was “downstairs fucking cooking.”

“And those songs buy this fuckin’ house, right?” Lars quips.

Gallagher recalls Ulrich (“my Metallica buddy”) texting him the following after he left Oasis: “‘You’re either incredibly brave or incredibly fucking stupid.'” Gallagher also claims that the drum beat dropping in U2’s “Where The Streets Have No Name” is “one of the greatest moments in live music” (why stop at “live music”?) and praises the last U2 album. If you say so, Noel!

Noel still thinks it’s “one of the greatest moments of your life when people say, ‘What do you do?’ and you say, ‘I’m in a band.'” Lars: “It’s the coolest.” This begs the question: When was the last time someone asked Noel Gallagher what he does? Watch the 20-minute clip below.