After dropping a 24-track album to start the year, Migos is still releasing new music for you. For their latest, the trio collaborate with Hoodrich Pablo Juan for an understated rap about dealing and getting women over “Migos-type-beat” production. While it wouldn’t standout in the Atlanta trio’s expansive library of work, the loosie is a solid enough song for anyone who is already a fan of Migos or Pablo Juan.

Check out the track below: