Mastodon have announced an unlikely but also totally sensible series of joint dates with Dinosaur Jr. early next fall. The 13 dates will take place in the Midwest and Canada. The shows are an extension of Mastodon’s full summer tour of North America, with additional stops in Mexico and Japan. Those dates will largely feature support from (!) Primus. On a Houston date, they’ll be joined by All Them Witches. See the new dates with Dinosaur Jr. below in bold.

05/04 – Mexico City, MX @ Hell & Heaven Metal Fest

05/06 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater ^

05/08 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion ^

05/09 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall #

05/10 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom ^

05/11 – Austin, TX @ Austin 360 Amphitheater ^

05/12 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion ^

05/14 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall ^

05/15 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium ^

05/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theater ^

05/18 – Portsmouth, VA @ Portsmouth Pavilion ^

05/19 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

05/20 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater ^

05/22 – Reading, PA @ Diamond Credit Union Theater @ Santander ^

05/23 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater ^

05/25 – Glen Falls, NY @ Cool Insuring Arena ^

05/26 – Providence, RI @ Bold Point Park ^

05/27 – Portland, ME @ Maine State Pier ^

05/29 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion ^

05/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Penn’s Landing – Festival Pier ^

06/01 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage ^

06/02 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier 6 Pavilion ^

06/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk ^

06/05 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Outdoor Amphitheatre ^

06/06 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^

06/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE ^

06/09 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill ^

06/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farmer’s Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park ^

06/12 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center ^

06/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ MYTH LIVE ^

06/15 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater ^

06/16 – Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater ^

06/18 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater ^

06/21 – Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater ^

06/22 – Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Park ^

06/23 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater ^

06/25 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield ^

06/28 – Avila Beach, CA @ Avila Beach Resort Amphitheater ^

06/29 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre ^

06/30 – Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Resort Casino ^

07/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Salt Air – Outdoors ^

07/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ Downtown Event Center ^

07/05 – San Francisco, CA @ The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley ^

07/06 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theater ^

07/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre ^

08/11 – Springfield, IL Illinois State Fair

08/18 – Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic

08/19 – Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic

09/01 – Edmonton, AB @ North Alberta Jubilee Auditorium %

09/02 – Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Centre %

09/04 – Saskatoon, SK @ O’Brians Event Centre %

09/06 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre %

09/07 – Duluth, MN @ Duluth Heritage Center %

09/08 – Sioux City, IA @ Anthem at Hard Rock Casino %

09/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom %

09/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre %

09/14 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre %

09/15 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live %

09/16 – London, ON @ London Concert Theatre %

09/17 – Kitchener, ON @ Elements %

09/19 – Hamilton, ON @ First Ontario Concert Hall %

^ = w/ Primus

# = w/ All Them Witches

% = w/ Dinosaur Jr.