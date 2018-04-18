Kacey Musgraves and Nicki Minaj Are SNL’s Last Two Musical Guests of the Season

Season 43 of Saturday Night Live is drawing to a close. After last weekend’s episode, which was hosted by former SNL writer John Mulaney and featured musical guest Jack White, there are only three more episodes left.

We already knew that the next one, on 5/5, would have Donald Glover/Childish Gambino showing off his versatility by pulling double duty as host and musical guest, joining an elite club of performers that also includes Justin Timberlake, Drake, and Ariana Grande. And now the show has announced the last two musical guests of the season.

They’re both pretty big ones. The episode airing 5/12, hosted by Amy Schumer, will have country star Kacey Musgraves performing. And the 5/19 one, the final episode of the season, will be hosted by Tina Fey and feature Nicki Minaj as the musical guest. Look forward to the usual awkward promo videos in the weeks to come.

Musgraves just released her great new album Golden Hour, and Minaj just put out two new singles, “Barbie Tingz” and “Chun-Li.” (She also appeared on “Anybody,” a song from Young Thug’s new surprise EP Hear No Evil.) Read our recent interview with Kacey Musgraves here, and read our assessment of Nicki’s latest career move here.

This post originally appeared on Stereogum.