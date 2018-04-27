Joining the ranks of Odd Future and, uh, Wilco, J. Cole has announced his own music festival, entitled Dreamville and taking place September 15 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Ibrahim ‘Ib’ Hamad, the rapper’s manager, told the Associated Press that the festival plans to book “a variety of different acts that we love or excite us,” but no lineup has yet been announced. The announcement comes on the heels of Cole’s fifth album KOD, which he released with no advance promotion last week. See a poster for the Dreamville Festival below and read our KOD review here.