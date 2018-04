The Danish punks of Iceage have released three very good singles in advance of their fourth album Beyondless, and today they have another. “The Day the Music Dies” (no apparent relation to Don McLean or “American Pie”) is the scuzziest, most straightforward rocker we’ve heard so far, and it comes with a video that mixes earnest rock star pomp with subtle self-aware humor in typically slippery Iceage style. Watch it below.