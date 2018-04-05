Disney Is Making a High Fidelity TV Series With a Female Lead

Disney is apparently developing a TV series inspired by High Fidelity, the 1995 Nick Hornby novel that was adapted into a 2000 feature film starring John Cusack. As Deadline reports, it’ll have a female lead in Cusack’s place, but it will still take place at a record store. Thank god for the vinyl revival! The series is being written by Veronica West and Sarah Kucserka, and it’s speculated that it will be more family-friendly than the original movie, which was rated R. The potential series is being eyed for Disney’s forthcoming streaming service.

This story originally appeared on Stereogum.