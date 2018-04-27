New Music \
Stream Grouper’s New Album Grid of Points
Fourteen years since the project’s beginnings in Portland, Liz Harris has finally unveiled her latest album as Grouper. Titled Grid of Points, the release includes singles “Driving” and “Parking Lot” and follows and an outstanding mix for Resident Advisor earlier this week. Grid of Points is a collection of songs for piano and voice written and recorded in just a week and a half that embody a specific “intimacy and abbreviation.” Listen to the album below and read our review of the murky, intriguing album here.