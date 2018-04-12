Broad City to End After Season 5

Beloved Comedy Central show Broad City will be coming to an end after its fifth season, which is set to premiere sometime in early 2019, The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline report. Glazer and Jacobson have reportedly signed a new first-look deal with Viacom–owners of Comedy Central–to produce three new projects for the corporation. Stars and creators Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer wrote in a statement:

Broad City has been our baby and first love for almost 10 years, since we started as a web series. It’s been a phenomenal experience, and we’ve put ourselves into it completely. Broad City’s always had a spontaneous pace and feeling, and ending after season five honors that spirit. We are very excited to bring new voices and points of view to Comedy Central and continue our collaboration together in new ways.

Neither Jacobson or Glazer will star or write the three new series that are reportedly in the works, which include an animated teen comedy called Mall Town USA, a live-action series called Platinum Status (written by Glazer’s brother Eliot), and political comedy Young Professionals from former Obama speechwriter David Litt. As was previously announced, Jacobson is also serving as a co-writer and executive producer of an upcoming Amazon series of the 1992 film A League of Their Own.