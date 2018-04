Bill Cosby has been found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and molesting Temple University employee Andrea Constand in his Philadelphia-area home in 2004. According to the Associated Press, Cosby could be sentenced to up to 10 years for each of the three charges, but will likely receive a shorter sentence that could nonetheless put him in prison until his death. (Cosby is 80 years old.)

Today’s Cosby verdict comes after a mistrial in the Constand case last year, and a two-week retrial. Witnesses for the prosecution in the retrial included five other women who also accused Cosby of drugging and assaulting them. Jurors deliberated for 14 hours before reaching a verdict, the AP reports.

Cosby acted somewhat erratically in court on the day of his verdict. First, he stood up and barked like a dog when the judge announced┬áthat an emotional therapy dog would be made available to jurors. Then, when the verdict was announced, he went on what the AP referred to as an “expletive-ridden tirade.” According to┬áreporters on the scene, the tirade involved calling the prosecutor an asshole.

Cosby just called the DA an asshole in court. I don't think he's taking this well. — Zach Haberman (@ZHaberman) April 26, 2018