Bill Cosby has been found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and molesting Temple University employee Andrea Constand in his Philadelphia-area home in 2004. According to the Associated Press, Cosby could be sentenced to up to 10 years for each of the three charges, but will likely receive a shorter sentence that could nonetheless put him in prison until his death. (Cosby is 80 years old.)

Today’s Cosby verdict comes after a mistrial in the Constand case last year, and a two-week retrial. Witnesses for the prosecution in the retrial included five other women who also accused Cosby of drugging and assaulting them. Jurors deliberated for 14 hours before reaching a verdict, the AP reports.

Cosby acted somewhat erratically in court on the day of his verdict. First, he stood up and barked like a dog when the judge announced that an emotional therapy dog would be made available to jurors. Then, when the verdict was announced, he went on what the AP referred to as an “expletive-ridden tirade.” According to reporters on the scene, the tirade involved calling the prosecutor an asshole.

Cosby just called the DA an asshole in court. I don't think he's taking this well. — Zach Haberman (@ZHaberman) April 26, 2018