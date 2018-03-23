Yhung T.O – “Misunderstood”

Yhung T.O of breakout west coast rap crew SOB X RBE has announced the release of his solo studio mixtape. Titled Misunderstood, the tape is “due soon” via SOB x RBE/Rule #1/Interscope Records. Though its release date hasn’t yet been announced, the rapper has shared the tape’s title track, which arrives with a music video for the single. The announcement follows the release of the group’s self-declared debut studio album GANGIN earlier this year. SOB X RBE were also featured on the Kendrick Lamar-currated Black Panther soundtrack earlier this year. Listen to “Misunderstood” below and revisit our review of SOB X RBE’s debut studio album here.