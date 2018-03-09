Listen to Vince Staples’ New Single “Get the Fuck Off My Dick”

After launching a $2 million GoFundMe campaign to crowdsource his early retirement from music, it looks like Vince Staples has no intentions of going off the grid. The rapper has now shared a new singled titled “Get the Fuck Off My Dick,” which features album art of a condom printed with the song title and release information. In a recent video promoting his GoFundMe campaign, he said: “Get off my dick or fund my lifestyle,” a turn-of-phrase that takes on a different meaning with the release of this single. Check it out below.