The Roots’ SXSW Show Canceled After Bomb Threat [UPDATE]

The Roots & Friends show at SXSW was canceled Saturday night (March 17) because of security issues.

“Due to a security concern, we have made the difficult decision to cancel tonight’s Bud Light x The Roots SXSW Jam. After working proactively with SXSW, the Austin Police Department, and other authorities, Bud Light believes this is the best course of action to ensure the safety of our guests, staff, and artists, and appreciate your understanding. We are truly sorry to have to cancel the event, but we felt it was necessary to take all safety precautions,” Bud Light said in a statement.

Roots’ drummer Questlove wrote — in now deleted tweets — that there was a severe emergency.

“Uh, welp can’t say much but for those in Austin waiting in line to see us tonight. Tonight’s show has been cancelled [sic]. They’ll make official announcement but I’d rather save y’all the trouble of waiting in line,” read one of the tweets.

Questlove also uploaded an Instagram Story with the caption “Welp. It’s 2018. Show cancelled. These are the times we now live in.”

Thousands of people were lined up outside of Fair Market when a person with a megaphone informed them the concert was canceled.

According to the Austin Chronicle, there was a bomb threat at the venue. Bud Light had no comment on the Chronicle story.

The Roots were expected to appear with Ludacris, Rapsody, Jesse Reyes and more.

The Bud Light x The Roots SXSW Jam at Fair Market has been canceled. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. #SXSW https://t.co/iLkmAcroAh — SXSW (@sxsw) March 18, 2018

UPDATE (1:45 pm EST): The city of Austin just issued a statement clarifying the specific nature of the threat, including details of the arrest of Trevor Weldon Ingram, 26, who was taken into custody on charges of Terroristic Threats, a third-degree felony.

Statement regarding the Bud Light Fair Market event attached. pic.twitter.com/LWsd8sgaYT — Austin Texas (@austintexasgov) March 18, 2018

Booking photo of Trevor Ingram. pic.twitter.com/pEpE3lifVn — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 18, 2018

Reporting by Gary Graff and Dan Rys. This article originally appeared on Billboard.