Stephen Glover Says Deadpool’s Taylor Swift Episode was the “Last Straw”

Last week, Donald Glover and his brother Stephen Glover were rumored to have left their roles on the animated Deadpool TV series over creative differences. Now as TheWrap points out, Stephen Glover has revealed more details about the Glover’s departure from the show. Discussing an episode about Taylor Swift, Stephen says that this was “last straw” for the project, which was then taken out of the brothers’ hands.

“There really was a Taylor Swift episode. It was HILARIOUS. And it definitely was the last straw lol,” Stephen wrote in a tweet that has since been deleted. “Our show wasn’t too black. It wasn’t really that black at all. But we definitely wanted to give ‘Rick and Morty’ a run for their money and I think we would have. Around of the gang.”

Stephen’s remarks follows a series of since-deleted tweets from Donald Glover revealing that he wasn’t “too busy to work on ‘Deadpool'” as some had suggested. Donald then proceeded to tweet out pages after page of the show’s deeply meta scrip, which finds the Deadpool character wondering aloud why his animated series got scrapped.